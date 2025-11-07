SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) isn't mincing words about where it stands in the artificial intelligence race.

"We beat the big tech and some of the industry giants by as much as 35%–40% in accuracy, several times in latency, and we can run it at a lower cost," CEO Kevan Mahajer said during the company's third-quarter earnings call — a claim that's turning heads across the voice-AI industry.

Track SOUN stock here.

Read Also: SoundHound AI (SOUN) Beats Q3 Revenue Estimates, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Voice, Not Noise

SoundHound's revenue surged 68% year over year to a record $114 million in 2025, and management raised its 2026 outlook amid swelling enterprise demand and a wave of new deals. The company's technology — which powers conversational interfaces for cars, restaurants and customer-service platforms — is now being embedded deeper across industries.

"We can go from demo to deployment in production faster with higher quality," Mahajer said, adding that SoundHound's two-decade investment in proprietary models gives it a moat most AI newcomers don't have.

SoundHound's leadership also highlighted an "eight-figure" robotics contract out of China and its Interactions acquisition, which strengthens its footprint in financial services and healthcare. "This is one we're excited about — how we can regrow them together," COO Nitesh Sharan noted.

From Cars To Commerce

Mahajer said the company's next frontier — voice commerce — is already in pilot with multiple OEMs and retail brands. "You can drive a car, talk to the car, place an order, go pick it up from the store — all of that is done," he said. "Some want to be the first to go live."

Why It Matters

SoundHound's bullish tone comes with substance: rising recurring revenue, expanding automotive royalties, and what Mahajer calls "real performance leadership."

The company may not have Big Tech's size — but if it keeps beating them by 40%, investors won't care who's louder.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock