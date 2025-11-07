SoundHound AI (SOUN) Beats Q3 Revenue Estimates, Raises Full-Year Outlook

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) is trading flat Friday morning, stabilizing after a volatile post-earnings session on Thursday. The stock initially slid even as the company reported strong third-quarter financial results after Thursday’s close.

SOUN shares are consolidating after recent moves. Check the full analysis here.

What To Know: SoundHound announced record third-quarter revenue of $42.05 million, a 68% year-over-year increase that beat the $40.49 million consensus estimate. The company reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.03 per share, which was in line with analyst expectations. The adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $14.5 million.

CEO Keyvan Mohajer noted that “Enterprise AI adoption is booming globally”. Reflecting this optimism, SoundHound raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a new range of $165 million to $180 million. The company ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $269 million.

Following the report, analyst firm Piper Sandler maintained its Neutral rating on the stock but raised its price target from $12 to $15.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, SOUN stock shows a very high Momentum score of 92.03, though its short-term price trend is negative.

SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were up 0.63% at $14.32 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Elon Musk’s Trillion-Dollar Pay Package Approved By Tesla Shareholders Amid AI, Robotics Push

How To Buy SOUN Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in SoundHound AI’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock