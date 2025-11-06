SoundHound AI Stock Slides On Q3 Earnings

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) reported third-quarter financial results Thursday after the closing bell. Here’s what you need to know from the report.

Q3 Highlights: SoundHound reported third-quarter revenue of $42.05 million, beating the consensus estimate of $40.49 million. The conversational AI company reported an adjusted loss of three cents per share for the quarter, in line with analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 68% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.5 million. SoundHound ended the quarter with $269 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Enterprise AI adoption is booming globally, and SoundHound is strengthening its leading position with deployments in millions of end points across highly diversified industries and customers,” said Keyvan Mohajer, co-founder and CEO of SoundHound AI.

“We see enormous potential in the near and long-term horizon, and we’re positioning our business to take full advantage.”

Outlook: SoundHound raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $165 million to $180 million, up from a prior range of $160 million to $178 million.

SoundHound’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were down 2.46% in after-hours, trading at $13.88 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

