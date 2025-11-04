WSR Stock Rises On MCB Real Estate Revised Acquisition Proposal

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company disclosed an all-cash acquisition proposal worth $15.20 per share from MCB Real Estate.

Details

The offer values Whitestone at a 21% premium to its latest close and a 25% premium to its 30-day VWAP as of November 3, 2025.

The proposal, supported by fully committed equity and a highly confident debt financing letter from Wells Fargo, implies a 14x NTM FFO multiple, the highest among recent strip center M&A deals under $2 billion.

The firm warned that without constructive engagement or a public strategic review process, it plans to vote against the entire Whitestone Board at the next Annual Meeting and urges other shareholders to follow suit.

Back Story

In October 2024, the Whitestone Board rejected MCB's $15 per-share offer, citing "strong progress" on strategic goals, including Same Store NOI and Core FFO per-share growth.

However, MCB Real Estate notes that Whitestone has underperformed on multiple fronts, with FY2025 Same Store NOI growth guidance of 4.0% (midpoint) is below the 5.1% achieved in FY2024 and trails the peer average of 4.2%.

Also, since rejecting MCB's offer on October 30, 2024, Whitestone's total shareholder return has fallen roughly 6.6%.

MCB notes Whitestone's limited scale, high G&A costs, modest growth outlook, and weaker asset quality continue to hinder valuation improvement, and sale remains the best path to maximize shareholder value.

Price Action: WSR shares are up 11.15% at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock