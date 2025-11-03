Rare Earth Stocks Are Tumbling Monday: What's Going On?

Rare earth stocks are trading lower Monday after the White House announced that China will be lifting its rare earth mineral export restrictions.

What To Know: According to a White House press release, China will suspend the global implementation of its new export controls on rare earths and related measures announced on Oct. 9, 2025. The country will also issue general licenses for exports of rare earths, gallium, germanium, antimony and graphite to benefit U.S. end users and their suppliers worldwide. The general licenses effectively remove controls China imposed in April 2025 and October 2022.

The move is part of a broader trade and economic agreement reached between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. As part of the deal, China also agreed to halt the flow of fentanyl precursors to the U.S., suspend retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural products and end investigations targeting U.S. semiconductor companies.

In return, the U.S. will lower certain tariffs on Chinese imports and suspend new trade measures for one year starting Nov. 10, 2025.

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP), USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR), TMC The Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX:TMQ) and Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) are all trading lower on the news, according to Benzinga Pro.

Rare earth stocks are falling as China's decision to lift export restrictions is expected to increase global supply, easing shortages that had supported higher prices for the sector in recent months.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Energy Fuels stock is trading 11.85% lower at $18.08, Trilogy shares are trading 7.75% lower at $4.10, USA Rare Earth stock is trading 12.14% lower at $17.08, The Metals Company stock is trading 9.08% lower at $6.42 and MP Materials shares are trading 7.73% lower at $58.25, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

