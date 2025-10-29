Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to enhance AI-driven product discovery and commerce for its merchants.

The collaboration will allow Wix users to make their catalogs accessible across major AI large language models (LLMs), including Perplexity, and enable seamless payments through PayPal’s new agentic commerce platform.

Introducing PayPal’s Agentic Commerce Services

PayPal’s new agentic commerce services integrate payments, identity verification, risk management, and buyer protection to support merchants in embracing the next generation of AI-driven shopping.

Under the collaboration, Wix merchants will be able to seamlessly sync their product data and inventory with PayPal, enabling AI-based product discovery and checkout experiences without any additional technical effort.

The partnership offers Wix merchants faster integration with AI shopping platforms through PayPal, enabling their products to be easily discovered and purchased across multiple AI channels.

Merchants will gain access to intent-driven shoppers, maintain full control over customer relationships, and expand their reach through a single PayPal connection that supports PayPal’s shopping agent, Perplexity, and future AI platforms.

Wix President’s Commentary on AI Shift

Nir Zohar, president at Wix, said, “We’re proud to be among the first eCommerce platforms working with PayPal to help merchants seamlessly participate in AI-driven discovery and checkout experiences.”

“AI is transforming how people shop, and our collaboration with PayPal will put Wix merchants at the forefront of that shift. With agentic discovery and checkout, merchants can expand their reach to new, high-intent channels and convert with PayPal’s trusted protections—without added technical complexity or sacrificing brand ownership,” he added.

The enrollment for store sync will open soon at PayPal.ai, with Wix merchant discoverability on Perplexity expected by the end of 2025.

PayPal’s agentic payments solution is slated to launch in early 2026, enabling Wix merchants to accept AI-driven payments with integrated fraud and buyer protection.

Price Action: WIX shares were trading lower by 2.03% to $137.79 at last check Wednesday. PYPL was down 2.55%.

