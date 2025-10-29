crude oil graph
October 29, 2025

Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; Boeing Shares Fall After Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.58% to 47,983.30 while the NASDAQ rose 0.44% to 23,931.25. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 6,903.20.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, real estate stocks fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) fell around 3% on Wednesday after the company reported a wider third-quarter 2025 loss.

Adjusted loss per share came in at $7.47, missing the $5.15 loss estimate, while revenue rose 30% year over year to $23.27 billion, topping the $21.97 billion consensus.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares shot up 189% to $1.7899 after the copmpany announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services.
  • Shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) got a boost, surging 27% to $66.72 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares were also up, gaining 37% to $9.99 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FI) shares dropped 41% to $74.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results and lowered its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance.
  • Shares of Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN) were down 49% to $78.66 after the company provided second-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was down, falling 46% to $33.90 after the company reported third-quarter revenue below estimates and provided fourth-quarter guidance below expectations.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $60.91 while gold traded up 1.1% at $4,028.00.

Silver traded up 1.9% to $48.215 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1.2% to $5.2330.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.02%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.46%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.53%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.44% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.21% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 2.17%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.44%.

Economics

  • U.S. volume of mortgage applications jumped by 7.1% from the previous week in the period ending Oct. 17.
  • U.S. pending home sales came in flat for September, compared to market estimates of a 1.6% gain.
  • U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 6.858 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 24, compared to market estimates of a 0.4-million fall.

