Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; Boeing Shares Fall After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.58% to 47,983.30 while the NASDAQ rose 0.44% to 23,931.25. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 6,903.20.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, real estate stocks fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) fell around 3% on Wednesday after the company reported a wider third-quarter 2025 loss.

Adjusted loss per share came in at $7.47, missing the $5.15 loss estimate, while revenue rose 30% year over year to $23.27 billion, topping the $21.97 billion consensus.

Equities Trading UP



(NASDAQ:CMBM) shares shot up 189% to $1.7899 after the copmpany announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services. Shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) got a boost, surging 27% to $66.72 following strong quarterly earnings.

(NYSE:FLS) got a boost, surging 27% to $66.72 following strong quarterly earnings. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares were also up, gaining 37% to $9.99 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

(NASDAQ:FI) shares dropped 41% to $74.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results and lowered its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance. Shares of Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN) were down 49% to $78.66 after the company provided second-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.

(NYSE:LRN) were down 49% to $78.66 after the company provided second-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was down, falling 46% to $33.90 after the company reported third-quarter revenue below estimates and provided fourth-quarter guidance below expectations.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $60.91 while gold traded up 1.1% at $4,028.00.

Silver traded up 1.9% to $48.215 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1.2% to $5.2330.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.02%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.46%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.53%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.44% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.21% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 2.17%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.44%.

Economics

U.S. volume of mortgage applications jumped by 7.1% from the previous week in the period ending Oct. 17.

U.S. pending home sales came in flat for September, compared to market estimates of a 1.6% gain.

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 6.858 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 24, compared to market estimates of a 0.4-million fall.

Photo via Shutterstock