Why Is Lucid Group Stock Gaining Today?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) stock gained temporarily on Tuesday in a volatile trading session.

The EV company unveiled a bold push toward full self-driving capability in future midsize models.

The company plans to introduce true "mind-off" Level 4 autonomous vehicles powered by the next-generation Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

The EV maker outlined a dual-track effort that includes new automated driving features and AI-driven manufacturing upgrades.

Lucid says upcoming midsize vehicles will merge autonomous capability with luxury performance by integrating Nvidia's latest automotive processors and software tools.

Lucid intends to deliver one of the world's first consumer-owned Level 4 passenger vehicles.

The plan centers on computers that handle automated steering, braking, navigation, and safety operations with minimal human oversight.

The company says the first wave of its roadmap begins with enhanced "eyes-on" features for the Lucid Gravity SUV and future midsize products.

An All-NVIDIA Tech Stack

To reach its goal, Lucid will integrate two NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor systems that run on Nvidia DriveOS, allowing a centralized architecture to manage cameras, radar, and lidar.

That setup combines multiple automated functions into one platform and supports continuous improvements through over-the-air updates.

"Our vision is clear: to build the best vehicles on the market," said Marc Winterhoff, interim CEO of Lucid.

"Now, we're taking the next step by combining cutting-edge AI with Lucid's engineering excellence to deliver the smartest and safest autonomous vehicles on the road."

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang said the partnership accelerates "the future of autonomous, AI-powered transportation."

Manufacturing Powered By Industrial AI

Lucid also plans to overhaul its factories using Nvidia's Industrial platform, Omniverse tools, and predictive robotics.

The company expects digital-twin planning, flexible lines, and AI-driven quality control to increase output while lowering costs.

Teams will simulate layouts and commission robots more efficiently by modeling processes within virtual factories.

Building Smarter EVs And Smarter Factories

Lucid began its autonomy journey with DreamDrive Pro, which was initially introduced on the Lucid Air sedan and has since been enhanced through software updates to include hands-free features.

With Nvidia's stack, the company expects faster updates and a steady climb toward full autonomy for future models.

Price Action: Lucid Group shares were up 1.38% at $18.35 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

