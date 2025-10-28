Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Is Rising Tuesday: What's Fueling The Surge?

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, in sympathy with Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), which announced a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) and the U.S. government to construct Westinghouse nuclear reactors.

What Happened: Cameco disclosed it signed a binding term sheet with the U.S. Department of Commerce for a collaboration designed to speed up Westinghouse’s nuclear reactor technology rollout worldwide while strengthening domestic and international supply chains and the nuclear industrial base.

Under the deal, at least $80 billion of new reactors will be constructed across the U.S. using Westinghouse nuclear reactor technology.

The arrangement calls for the federal government to organize financing and speed up approval for new Westinghouse reactors in the U.S. Once running, these reactors will provide reliable power to the grid, with much of the energy going to data centers and AI-related computing.

The partnership structure grants the federal government a participation interest, entitling it to 20% of cash distributions beyond the $17.5 billion expected from Westinghouse. The stake becomes active once the government makes a final investment decision and executes binding contracts for constructing Westinghouse reactors totaling at least $80 billion in aggregate value.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright stated, “This historic partnership with America’s leading nuclear company will help unleash President Trump’s grand vision to fully energize America and win the global AI race. President Trump promised a renaissance of nuclear power, and now he is delivering.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick added that the nuclear energy expansion is a national security imperative, noting that the collaboration advances security goals and strengthens essential infrastructure.

Analyst Ratings: Recent analyst adjustments indicate a strong upward trend for Energy Fuels with several firms maintaining ‘Buy’ ratings and increasing target prices. Notably, HC Wainwright & Co. has consistently raised its target for the company, with its latest rating on Oct. 21 setting a target of $27.50, up significantly from the prior $16.25. Similarly, B. Riley Securities also recently maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, doubling its target to $22.00 on Oct. 8 from the previous $11.00.

Earlier actions from other analysts also suggest a positive outlook. In September, HC Wainwright & Co. set a target of $16.25, an increase from the previous $12.00. Furthermore, Canaccord Genuity upgraded the company from ‘Speculative Buy’ to ‘Buy’ in July, albeit with a modest target increase from $9.50 to $9.75.

UUUU Price Action: Energy Fuels shares were up 5.79% at $20.21 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

