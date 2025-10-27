What's Going On With BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Monday?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) shares are trading marginally higher Monday afternoon as investors look toward the company’s upcoming earnings report following a series of positive contract announcements.

What To Know: Last week, the company’s stock rallied after announcing a new deployment of its “veriScan” biometric platform with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

BigBear.ai reported the AI-powered system reduces passenger processing times from 60 seconds to just 10. This news followed a strategic partnership announced earlier in the month to develop new AI-enabled edge hardware for national security operations.

Investors are now focused on the company’s third-quarter 2025 earnings report, scheduled for after the market closes on Nov. 10th. Wall Street estimates project quarterly revenue of $33.31 million and a loss per share of 7 cents. The stock has gained over 70% year-to-date, and the upcoming report will be critical in sustaining that momentum.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its recent strength, Benzinga Edge stock rankings show BBAI with an exceptionally high Momentum score of 97.63.

BBAI Price Action: BigBear.ai shares were up 1% at $7.12 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock