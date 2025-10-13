BigBear.AI Stock Is Rallying Monday: What's Going On?

BigBear.ai, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBAI) shares are trading higher. The company, which provides AI solutions for national security, on Monday announced a strategic AI partnership to develop new hardware.

What To Know: BigBear.ai is partnering with Tsecond to build AI-enabled edge infrastructure for mission-critical operations. The partnership will enable U.S. national security organizations to deploy AI more rapidly and reliably at the tactical edge by simplifying deployment and management of AI.

Shares of BigBear.ai were up about 14% at last check, according to Benzinga Pro,

Key benefits of the deal include real-time, multi-domain sensor data processing and enhanced threat detection in disconnected environments. BigBear.ai noted that this is the second major deal the company has announced over the past month.

“Together with Tsecond as a preferred partner for hardware at the tactical edge, we're equipping national security teams with the ability to process data within seconds, detect threats sooner, and adapt quickly – even in disconnected environments – for decisive action when it matters most," said BigBear.ai CEO Kevin McAleenan.

BBAI Analysis: BigBear.ai stock shows strong upward momentum with a recent high of $8.74 and a low of $7.55, indicating a solid range for traders. The price action reflects a bullish trend, confirmed by higher highs and higher lows, suggesting continued strength. Benzinga Edge rankings show a strong Momentum ranking of 97.9.

Volume is significant at approximately 89 million shares, indicating strong interest and participation in the move. The volume spike supports the upward price action and suggests that momentum could continue.

Key support is identified around $7.55, which aligns with recent lows and the opening price. Resistance is found at $8.74, the recent high, which traders should watch closely for potential pullbacks or breakouts.

The RSI is calculated at 70.12, indicating that the stock is entering overbought territory, which could lead to a pullback or consolidation. The MACD shows a bullish crossover, but the lines are converging.

BBAI Price Action: Shares of BigBear.ai were up 14.06% at $8.23 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $1.48 to $10.36.

