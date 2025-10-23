What's Going On With Carvana (CVNA) Stock Thursday?

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) stock is trading higher Thursday afternoon, despite a lack of company-specific news for the session. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock gained on Tuesday following the company’s expansion of its same-day vehicle delivery service to the San Diego area. This move is seen as a step in enhancing customer convenience and strengthening its position in the online used car market.

The positive momentum is also supported by a recent BTIG note, which reiterated a Buy rating and a $450 price target for the company.

Analysts highlighted stabilizing credit performance, citing September data for Carvana’s 2025-N1 subprime asset-backed securities. The data showed a moderation in net loss growth and a decline in short-term delinquencies, offering some reassurance amid broader concerns about the subprime auto loan market.

This news comes as the wider auto industry grapples with rising delinquency rates and concerns over credit risk. However, Carvana’s vertically integrated model and recent performance indicators have analysts optimistic about its ability to navigate these challenges and continue its growth trajectory.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Carvana boasts an exceptional Growth score of 99.65, underscoring strong analyst sentiment for its future prospects.

CVNA Price Action: Carvana shares closed Thursday up 4.63% at $342.01 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

