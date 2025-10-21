Why Carvana Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars expanded its same-day vehicle delivery service to the San Diego area. The launch allows local customers to receive their purchased vehicle on the same day they place an order.

What To Know: The positive momentum also builds on recent analysis of the company’s asset-backed securities (ABS) data. A BTIG note from October 17, which maintained a Buy rating and a $450 price target, highlighted stabilizing credit performance.

September data for the company’s 2025-N1 subprime ABS showed a moderation in cumulative net loss growth and a decline in short-term delinquencies.

Analysts noted that overall delinquency trends improved, with 30-day delinquencies dropping 44 basis points to 6.64%. The firm sees Carvana's vertically integrated model as a key advantage, projecting revenue to grow to $24.03 billion in fiscal 2026 and Adjusted EBITDA to expand from $1.38 billion in fiscal 2024 to $2.19 billion.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Further supporting the positive sentiment, Benzinga Edge stock rankings award Carvana an exceptional Growth score of 99.65 and a strong Momentum score of 88.78.

CVNA Price Action: Carvana shares were up 5.43% at $355.94 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

