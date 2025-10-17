Rigetti Computing Stock Is Tumbling Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) are trading lower Friday, extending a recent downturn as the broader quantum computing sector cools off from a massive rally.

What Too Know: Headwinds for Rigetti intensified this week following reports that CEO Subodh Kulkarni sold his entire 1 million-share stake, a move that has raised significant investor concern about leadership’s conviction.

The sale has raised questions about insider conviction in the company’s long-term prospects, creating skepticism that is overshadowing previous positive developments.

The current weakness marks a sharp reversal for the company. The stock had surged over 5,000% in the past year, propelled by developments including a contract with the U.S. Air Force and a partnership with Nvidia. However, the focus has now shifted from market hype to scrutiny over insider commitment and the challenging path to commercial viability.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, despite the recent pullback, RGTI stock maintains a near-perfect Momentum score of 99.93.

RGTI Price Action: Rigetti shares were down 1.46% at $47.22 at the time of publication on Friday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of 91 cents to $58.15.

From a technical perspective, Rigetti’s current price is significantly above both its 50-day moving average of $25.64 and its 200-day moving average of $15.07, by 81.8% and 209.3%, respectively.

This positioning suggests a robust bullish trend, although the stock’s relative strength index (RSI) at 65.86 indicates it is approaching overbought territory, which could lead to increased volatility in the near term.

