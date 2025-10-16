Rigetti, Joby, QuantumScape — Meet The $0 Revenue Moonshots

Call it the ‘Zero-Dollar Club’ — quantum batteries, electric air taxis, and quantum computers. For investors willing to take a chance on the future, these are the stocks making billion-dollar promises today, even if their revenue statements remain blank. Meet Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI), Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) and Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS).

Rigetti Computing: Betting Big On Quantum

Take Rigetti — a quantum computing play with eye-popping ambitions. Its machines aren't generating traditional revenue, but Wall Street sees value in being early to the quantum computing frontier, with the potential to unlock government and enterprise contracts down the line. RGTI stock has rallied 220% year-to-date (YTD) and commands over $17 billion in market cap.

Joby Aviation: Flying Cars, Zero Revenue

Then there's Joby, the California eVTOL company planning electric air taxis. No commercial flights generating revenue yet, but with a 115% YTD, JOBY commands a market cap north of $15 billion. Investors are betting on the dream of urban air mobility, showing they're willing to pay today for a future where flying taxis are as normal as Uber rides.

QuantumScape: Batteries That Could Change EVs

And finally, QuantumScape, the battery startup aiming to deliver solid-state EV cells that could revolutionize the electric vehicle market. Revenue? Not yet. Valuation? Around $9.7 billion and climbing. Wall Street seems willing to bet that the promise of next-gen batteries is worth more than current sales, driving the stock into headline-grabbing territory.

What ties these companies together isn't just their lofty valuations, it's investor appetite for promise over profits. Each is chasing transformative technology, and for now, that's enough to fuel extreme volatility and surging stock prices.

The Risks With The Zero-Dollar-Club

Of course, the risk is massive. Zero-revenue companies can implode just as quickly as they soar, and valuations are often based on milestones that may or may not materialize.

But for the moment, QuantumScape, Joby, and Rigetti are living proof that in the tech and innovation space, hype sometimes trumps solid numbers.

