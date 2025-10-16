Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) announced the establishment of a joint validation lab to help telecom operators address challenges in deploying a multi-vendor infrastructure stack.

The lab will validate a cloud-native, AI-enabled, dual-mode 5G core solution aimed at improving network performance, scalability, and efficiency while simplifying the rollout of new services.

The new initiative will serve as a comprehensive test environment for interoperability assessments and solution validation to ensure the solution complies with telco standards.

The integrated stack will combine Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core with HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers, HPE Juniper Networking fabric managed by Apstra Data Center Director, and Red Hat OpenShift.

Fernando Castro Cristin, vice president and general manager, Telco Infrastructure Business, HPE, said, “Building on our strategic partnership with Ericsson, this collaboration reflects HPE’s commitment to empowering telco service providers with innovative technology solutions to thrive in the 5G and AI-driven economy.”

“As the world’s leader in 5G and core networks, Ericsson is committed to driving innovation and openness. Our partnership with HPE and the establishment of this joint lab further advance the development of cloud-native 5G Core solutions on multi-vendor infrastructure,” said Krishna Prasad Kalluri, head of solution and portfolio, Ericsson Core Networks.

The lab, located near Ericsson’s headquarters in Sweden, is expected to become operational by the end of 2025. In the first half of 2026, the focus will shift to validating the integrated solution, aimed at enabling faster commercial deployments and simplified lifecycle management for telecom operators.

Price Action: HPE shares were trading lower by 9.55% to $22.65 at last check Thursday. ERIC was down 0.88%.

