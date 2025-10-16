XRP Awaits ETF Decisions: Is A Push To $3 Coming?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is at the center of one of the biggest institutional bets in crypto history, with 13 ETF filings awaiting SEC review just as on-chain flows flatline and charts coil for a breakout.

Wall Street Titans Line Up With 13 XRP ETF Filings

Filings span both spot and futures products.

WisdomTree, Grayscale, and Franklin Templeton headline the list, with combined assets under management exceeding $1.6 trillion.

Other entrants include Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and 21Shares, whose ETF deadlines stretch through October and November.

If approved, the funds could mark a turning point for XRP's institutional adoption, mirroring the market impact seen after spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ETFs began trading earlier this year.

XRP Price Consolidates Within Long-Term Triangle

XRP Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Technical Analysis: XRP trades near $2.4s after rebounding from a liquidity-driven dip earlier this week.

The daily chart shows a symmetrical triangle pattern forming since April, bounded by descending resistance from the $3.8 peak and ascending support from the $1.7 base.

XRP has regained footing above the 200-day exponential moving average at $2.62 dollars but remains capped under the $2.8–2.81 zone.

This is where the 50- and 100-day EMAs cluster with the Parabolic SAR.

A close above $2.81 could open a path toward $3 and $3.4, while a drop below $2.3 would expose the $2.00–$2.10 support region built earlier in the year.

Flat Netflows Suggest Traders Are Waiting on SEC Decision

XRP Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

According to Coinglass, exchange data shows minimal movement in recent sessions.

Netflows totaled negative 3.2 million dollars on Thursday, down sharply from September's persistent outflows.

Traders note that low inflows combined with tight price compression often precede sharp volatility expansions.

This stabilization phase suggests traders may be holding positions in anticipation of the SEC's ETF rulings or a decisive breakout on the charts.

