Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has unveiled the world’s first Wi-Fi 8 silicon ecosystem, marking a major leap in wireless technology designed to power the AI-driven edge.

The solution is built to meet the performance and efficiency needs of AI-driven networks. Broadcom’s Wi-Fi 8 silicon marks a major step forward in delivering reliable, low-latency, high-speed connectivity.

Leveraging advanced scheduling and Wi-Fi 8 innovations, it offers faster speeds, extended range, efficient spectrum use, and consistent performance across devices, even in demanding environments.

The platform also future-proofs networks with ultra-low latency, smart traffic management, and scalable multi-device optimization.

The company also opened its Wi-Fi 8 IP for licensing across IoT, automotive, and mobile applications to speed industry adoption.

Phil Solis, research director at IDC, said, “Broadcom’s two-pronged strategy of providing Wi-Fi 8 chips to its core markets and expanding its innovation-rich IP offering into everything else has market disruption potential.”

“In combination with licensees’ implementations, this move will open the doorways for more Wi-Fi 8 chips in various end-user and IoT devices to create a comprehensive next-generation Wi-Fi ecosystem.”

Collaboration With OpenAI Boosts AI Momentum

On Monday, Broadcom disclosed a collaboration with OpenAI to co-develop 10 gigawatts of OpenAI-designed accelerators. Broadcom shares surged 9.88% to close at $356.70 on Monday after news of its deal with OpenAI. The stock gave back some of those gains, slipping 2.16% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Product Milestone: Tomahawk 6 Ethernet Switch

Last week, the company announced the shipment of Tomahawk 6 – Davisson (TH6-Davisson), its third-generation Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) Ethernet switch.

Investor Access And Stock Action

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill AVGO WeeklyPay ETF (BATS:AVGW) and EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SHOC).

Price Action: AVGO shares were trading lower by 2.16% to $349.00 premarket at last check Tuesday.

