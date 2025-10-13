Navitas Semiconductor Stock Is Surging After The Bell: What's Going On?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares are soaring in extended trading on Monday after the company provided a progress update on its development of advanced medium and high 800 VDC voltage GaN and SiC power devices.

What To Know: Navitas said its 800 VDC voltage GaN and SiC power devices are designed to enable the 800 VDC power architecture announced by NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) for next-generation AI factory computing platforms.

Traditional enterprise and cloud data centers are no longer able to meet the multi-megawatt rack densities required by the latest accelerated computing platforms, the company said. 800 VDC power distribution provides higher efficiency, scalable infrastructure, global classification alignment and simplified power distribution.

“As the industry moves rapidly toward megawatt-scale AI computing platforms, the need for more efficient, scalable, and reliable power delivery becomes absolutely critical. The transition from legacy 54 V architectures to 800 VDC is not just evolutionary, it’s transformational,” said Chris Allexandre, president and CEO of Navitas.

NVTS Price Action: Navitas Semiconductor shares were up 21.14% in Monday's after-hours session, trading at $13.30 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

