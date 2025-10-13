ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares jumped after the company announced $4.9 million in funding commitments from institutional and cryptocurrency investors to launch a new digital asset treasury strategy.

The initiative will focus on high-conviction decentralized finance holdings managed by Arca Investment Management LLC. The private placement includes 744,340 shares of common stock, as well as prefunded warrants and additional warrants to purchase up to 1,488,680 shares.

The securities were priced at $6.57 per unit, with warrants exercisable at $6.32 per share for five years. The deal is expected to close around Oct. 14, 2025, pending customary conditions.

If fully exercised, the warrants could bring total proceeds to $14.4 million. The company stated that most of the funds will support its digital asset treasury operations and cryptocurrency accumulation, while a portion will be allocated to its TAEUS imaging study, which targets metabolic-associated liver diseases.

ENDRA also plans to appoint Jeff Dorman, Chief Investment Officer of Arca, to its Digital Asset Advisory Board. Dorman, who previously worked at Merrill Lynch and Citadel, brings over 25 years of investment management experience and will help guide ENDRA’s crypto treasury strategy.

“Establishing a digital asset treasury is a logical extension of our capital allocation strategy,” said Alexander Tokman, CEO of ENDRA. He stated that the company aims to combine long-term digital asset exposure with DeFi-native yield strategies to create sustainable value and manage risk effectively.

Price Action: NDRA shares were trading higher by 26.85% to $8.22 at last check Monday.

