Aethlon Medical Inc. AEMD shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company moved forward with plans for a new securities offering.

What To Know: The rally came late Wednesday when the company filed for an offering of common stock and accompanying warrants, sparking heavy investor interest in the thinly traded biotech name.

The company's filings show a mix of moves: while Aethlon requested the withdrawal of an earlier Form 1-A offering statement from December 2024, citing market conditions, it has now registered a new Form S-1 to raise capital through the sale of common stock, pre-funded warrants and additional warrants.

The offering, structured as a best-efforts placement through Maxim Group, includes provisions for inducement warrants already outstanding, which could add more shares to the market if exercised.

CEO James Frakes confirmed in the withdrawal letter that the prior 1-A offering was never qualified by the SEC and no securities were sold under it. By pivoting to the S-1 filing, the company signaled its intent to pursue a more traditional capital raise despite the risks tied to dilution. Investors appear to be treating the filing as a positive step, viewing it as a potential funding bridge for Aethlon's development programs.

The stock's dramatic spike reflects speculative trading around the new registration, with traders betting on momentum as Aethlon reshapes its financing plans. While the market cheered the move today, the offering's success and eventual terms will ultimately determine whether the rally holds.

AEMD Price Action: Aethlon shares were up 97.22% at $2.19 at publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

