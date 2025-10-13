Plug Power Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) are trading higher Monday, rebounding from last week's slide which was driven by financing and dilution concerns. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The hydrogen company's stock received a boost on Monday after Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a Neutral rating, but nearly doubled the price target to $3.50 from a previous $1.80.

The price target increase comes after Plug announced a warrant inducement agreement last week. An institutional investor exercised existing warrants at $2.00 per share, providing Plug with approximately $370 million in gross proceeds.

In exchange, the investor received new warrants to purchase shares at an exercise price of $7.75. While this deal could raise an additional $1.4 billion if fully exercised, the near-term dilution weighed on shares.

The financing news was coupled with the announcement of a leadership transition, with Jose Luis Crespo set to eventually take over as CEO. Monday's price target increase suggests a more positive outlook on the company's ability to navigate its capital needs.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring its recent price action, Plug Power boasts a very high Momentum score of 94.71, according to Benzinga Edge rankings.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 14.04% at $3.90 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of 69 cents to $4.58.

Plug Power stock is well above its 50-day moving average of $2.02, indicating strong bullish momentum. The price is approaching the upper end of its 52-week range, suggesting potential resistance near $4.58.

