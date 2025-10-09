DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) and Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) unveiled a multi-year agreement on Thursday to broaden autonomous sidewalk deliveries across the United States, beginning with participating merchants in Los Angeles.

The companies said the partnership will integrate Serve’s robots into DoorDash’s multi-modal logistics network, alongside human Dashers and drones, to speed deliveries and cut emissions as order volumes rise.

The rollout builds on Serve’s operations in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Chicago and Atlanta, where it has completed more than 100,000 deliveries from over 2,500 restaurants.

Also Read: PepsiCo Signals Strong Pipeline And Cost Discipline Driving Future Profit

Customers in parts of Los Angeles may see Serve robots bring orders placed through the DoorDash app from eligible merchants.

The collaboration increases the pool of orders routed to Serve and allows DoorDash to match each order with the most efficient option, robot, drone or Dasher, based on distance, timing and local conditions.

DoorDash said its Autonomous Delivery Platform coordinates different modes at scale, leveraging the company’s logistics infrastructure to commercialize autonomy across markets.

Adding providers like Serve Robotics is central to this approach, enabling faster fulfillment and potentially easing traffic congestion in dense neighborhoods.

We’re thrilled to join forces with DoorDash to help bring the future of delivery to life, said Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics.

“At DoorDash, we’re building a multi-modal logistics platform where Dashers, autonomous robots, and drones each play a role in making deliveries faster, more efficient, and more sustainable,” said Harrison Shih, Head of Product for DoorDash Labs.

“Partnering with Serve gives our platform even more delivery options, expanding how we fulfill orders for consumers and merchants alike,” said Shih.

The alliance aims to scale autonomy in everyday commerce, offering merchants more delivery capacity while giving consumers additional fulfillment choices.

By aligning proven robotic operations with DoorDash’s routing platform, the partners seek to improve reliability and reduce last-mile frictions that raise costs and slow delivery times.

Price Action: At last check Thursday, DASH shares fell 1.4% to $277.10, while SERV surged 28.01% to $17.60

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Walter Cicchetti via Shutterstock