Why Teladoc Health (TDOC) Stock Is Trading Higher Wednesday

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) are trading higher and trending Wednesday afternoon. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson maintained her In-Line rating on the telehealth company on Wednesday and raised the price target to $9 from $8.

This positive analyst action builds on recent bullish sentiment. Last week, Citron Research issued a note stating it was "not wrong, just early" on the stock. Citron highlighted a Bank of America report showing usage for Teladoc's Livongo chronic care platform had surged 55% year-over-year, the largest jump since January 2025.

While Citron called Livongo the "SaaS backbone of Teladoc," it noted the company's stock has been weighed down by its BetterHelp therapy service. Investors are now looking ahead to the company's third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 29 for further insight into the performance of its different segments.

Teladoc shares were up 8.86% at $9.11 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge data, Teladoc currently shows a positive price trend in the short and medium term, though its long-term trend remains negative.

