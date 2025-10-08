What's Going On Sarepta Stock On Wednesday?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock is trading higher on Wednesday, with apparently no news to justify the movement.

This week, Sarepta will present data from its gene therapy, delandistrogene moxeparvovec, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Sarepta presentations will include results from several studies in the delandistrogene moxeparvovec clinical development program and a real-world evidence study of pulmonary function in advanced-stage patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy treated with casimersen.

In addition to studies to be presented by Sarepta, multiple independent studies on delandistrogene moxeparvovec will be presented, including an abstract on the exploratory use of sirolimus prophylaxis to help mitigate the potential for acute liver injury in patients receiving delandistrogene moxeparvovec.

Further, Sarepta will present results from the EMERGENE phase 3 study on the expression of SGCB and safety following bidridistrogene xeboparvovec treatment in patients with LGMD2E/R4.

Earlier in July, the FDA requested that Sarepta halt shipments of the drug after a reported death in a young patient in Brazil.

Just one day before Prasad's departure, the agency unexpectedly reversed its decision and allowed Sarepta to resume shipments for certain patients.

Price Action: SRPT stock is up 4.67% at $24.20 during the premarket session at the last check on Wednesday.

