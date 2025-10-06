Why HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Is Hitting New 52-Week Highs Today

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares hit a 52-week high Monday morning following the release of the company’s September 2025 production figures. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: HIVE announced a month-over-month Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) production increase of 8%, mining 267 BTC, as well as a 19% increase in its month-over-month average hash rate. The production update sent shares higher as the company demonstrated significant operational growth.

HIVE now averages nine BTC per day and boasts a hash rate of 2.8 EH/s, up from 2.2 EH/s in August. The company also said that its Phase 3 build in Valenzuela is nearing completion, which will further increase operational capacity.

HIVE has been actively expanding its AI cloud capabilities, demonstrating a commitment to diversifying its high-performance computing infrastructure. This strategic focus on both Bitcoin mining and AI, coupled with strong production results, could position HIVE for continued growth.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, HIVE boasts an exceptional growth score of 98.91 and a strong momentum score of 94.08.

HIVE Price Action: HIVE Digital Technologies shares were up 23.32% at $5.49 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

