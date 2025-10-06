Bitcoin Targets $130,000—And This 'Supertrend' Indicator Just Flipped Bullish

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up about 1% on Monday morning, with the “Supertrend” indicator turning bullish for the first time since August.

Supertrend Turns Positive As Breakout Zone Clears

BTC Key Technical Levels (Source: TradingView)

Technical Analysis: The daily chart shows Bitcoin trying to break above a consolidation band between $107,000 and $125,000.

The Supertrend has flipped to a buy signal, while price action holds above the 20-day EMA at $117,259 and 50-day EMA at $115,256.

This marks the third breakout attempt in 2025. Unlike July and September's failed rallies, the latest move is supported by higher volume and indicator confirmation, adding weight to the bullish setup.

Bitcoin Inflows Top $400M As Institutions Fuel Rally

BTC On-Chain Activity (Source: Coinglass)

On-chain flows confirm momentum. As per Coinglass data, Bitcoin recorded $59.9 million in net inflows today, following a larger print the day before on October 5, pushing the two-day total above $400 million.

After months of net outflows, the shift reflects renewed accumulation by larger holders and institutions.

Sustained inflows have historically preceded extended rallies when aligned with technical breakouts.

Read Also: Anthony Pompliano Says Stocks Are Not ‘Productive Enough’ If They Get Beaten By Bitcoin And Gold: BTC Is The ‘Hurdle Rate’

BTC Fear And Greed Index Hits 70

BTC Fear and Greed Index (Source: Coinglass)

The Fear and Greed Index has climbed to 70, entering the greed zone. While not yet at extreme levels, the shift underscores improving sentiment following the breakout.

Readings above 70 often align with early rally phases but can also act as caution signals if extended.

Traders are watching whether sentiment overheats or continues to track steady inflows.

Outlook: Breakout Momentum Faces The Final Test

Bitcoin now faces the task of holding above the $122,000–$124,000 resistance box. A sustained move would target $130,000 and potentially $135,000, while support lies at $117,000 and $113,000 near the 100-day EMA.

For now, the bullish alignment of Supertrend, inflows, and sentiment suggests Bitcoin may finally have the ingredients to test new all-time highs.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: SHutterstock