AST SpaceMobile Stock Is Rising Wednesday: What's Going On?

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced that it completed final assembly and testing of its BlueBird 6 satellite.

What To Know: AST SpaceMobile announced that its BlueBird 6 is ready for flight after the company completed all assembly and testing of the satellite. BlueBird 6 will head to India on Oct. 12, the company said.

BlueBird 6 officially starts the company’s next-gen launch campaign with BlueBird 7 expected to ship to the Cape Canaveral launch site later this month. BlueBird 8 through 16 are currently in various stages of production and are expected to launch every one to two months in 2025 and 2026.

“These BlueBirds will be the largest commercial satellites ever deployed in LEO – each featuring a 2,400 sq ft phased array with true direct-to-cell broadband, capable of up to 10,000 MHz of processing bandwidth and peak speeds of 120 Mbps per cell,” the company said in a post.

AST SpaceMobile also announced that its on track to complete 40 phased arrays by early 2026. The company plans to have between 45 and 60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026.

AST SpaceMobile said in August that the company is preparing to deploy nationwide intermittent service in the U.S. by the end of 2025, with deployment expected in the U.K., Japan and Canada in the first quarter of 2026. The company also continues to expect revenue of $50 million to $75 million in the back half of 2025.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 7.29% at $52.66 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

