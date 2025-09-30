UiPath Stock Is Surging Tuesday: What's Going On?

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with OpenAI to develop ChatGPT to integrate OpenAI frontier models with enterprise customer workflows.

What To Know: UiPath said the collaboration with OpenAI will allow businesses to accelerate return on investment from agentic AI by simplifying the development and deployment of AI agents. The integration will bring ChatGPT Enterprise users access to UiPath automations and workflows, while UiPath Maestro will orchestrate UiPath, OpenAI, and third-party agents across business processes.

The companies are also introducing a benchmark to evaluate and compare the performance of different AI models in interacting with computer systems, offering enterprises a flexible framework to test evolving agent capabilities.

“We’re moving fast on computer-use agents for enterprises, and evaluations are how we measure progress and set higher standards,” said Giancarlo Lionetti, chief commercial officer at OpenAI.

UiPath also announced a partnership with Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) on Tuesday to unite UiPath's Agentic Automation Platform with Snowflake Cortex AI. The integration lets businesses orchestrate data-driven agents that act on insights from structured and unstructured data, bridging the gap between analysis and execution. UiPath said it will allow customers to move seamlessly from insight to action without overhauling existing systems.

In addition, UiPath launched a conversational agent with voice interaction powered by Google Cloud's Gemini models. The feature enables natural voice commands for triggering and managing automation workflows, providing multilingual support, emotion-aware dialogue and real-time processing. UiPath said voice interactions make automation more intuitive and effective in dynamic, real-world tasks.

Finally, UiPath unveiled a collaboration with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to integrate Nvidia Nemotron models and NIM microservices into UiPath's platform for high-trust scenarios such as fraud detection and healthcare workflows. The companies said the integration allows enterprises to securely deploy AI-powered agents for sensitive processes with enterprise-grade governance and transparency.

Related Link: Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, Dow Futures Slip As Shutdown Standoff Drags On—Cigna, Wolfspeed, Nike In Focus (UPDATED)

PATH Price Action: At the time of writing, UiPath shares are trading 9.9% higher at $13.82, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock