OrganiGram (OGI) Joins Cannabis Stock Rally After Trump Signals Policy Shift

Organigram Global Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) shares are trading sharply higher Monday afternoon, joining a rally across the cannabis sector.

The surge follows a social media post from President Donald Trump over the weekend, in which he promoted the potential health benefits of cannabis and signaled a potential shift in federal drug policy. This news has renewed optimism for the cannabis industry.

What Else: OrganiGram, a major Canadian cannabis producer, could be well-positioned to benefit from any positive regulatory changes. The company has a diverse portfolio of recreational cannabis brands, including SHRED, Edison Cannabis Co. and Trailblazer.

The Toronto-based company also has a growing international presence and recently expanded its e-commerce platform for its hemp-derived THC beverages into 25 U.S. states. This broader market access could be a significant growth driver for the company.

OGI Price Action: Organigram Global shares were up 15.09% at $1.94 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

