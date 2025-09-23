What's Going On With Palantir Stock Tuesday?

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are volatile following an analyst update on Tuesday. BofA Securities lifted its price target to a Street-high $215. Here’s what you need to know.

More Room To Run: BofA Securities analyst Mariana Perez Mora maintained Palantir with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $180 to $215, pointing to stronger growth expectations throughout applications driven by AI advancements and international expansion.

The analyst update comes after Palantir announced a partnership with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), establishing the company’s first billion-dollar award outside the U.S. The five-year deal expands Palantir’s existing presence in the U.K. and builds on its momentum as a global defense-focused data analytics company.

BofA underscored Palantir’s development of AI forward deployed engineers (FDEs) as one of the main growth accelerators. These AI-powered capabilities allow the company to expand its engineering expertise to more use cases while empowering both Palantir engineers and customers to focus on complex problem-solving, the analyst said.

“We think more customers will be attracted to buy Palantir’s operating system (vs build their own) to accelerate the implementation of AI agents that extend their own unique abilities and core expertise,” Perez Mora said in a note to clients.

BofA increased its revenue growth expectations, now projecting commercial sales to exceed $10 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of up to 40%, up from its previous forecast of 38%. Government sales are now expected to surpass $8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of up to 30%.

Perez Mora raised 2026 earnings estimates from 84 cents to 85 cents per share and 2027 earnings from $1.12 to $1.14 per share. The new $215 price target is based on a 15 times EV/EBITDA multiple on 2035 estimates, highlighting the sustained high-growth of the company, along with the profitability profile in the AI-platforms market.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir shares were up 0.08% at $179.45 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to the latest data on Benzinga Pro. Palantir shares have more than doubled since the start of the year. The stock has a 52-week high of $190 and a 52-week low of $35.71.

