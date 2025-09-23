Ten stocks in the large-cap Russell 1000 index have achieved at least 1,000% returns since the October 2022 bull market bottom, showcasing the power and volatility of high-growth companies in a rapidly recovering market environment.

Bespoke Investment Group released a list of 10 stocks in the Russell 1,000 that have gained more than 1,000% in the ongoing "AI Boom bull market."

Here's a look at these remarkable "10-baggers."

Standout Performers

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, often described as the face of this AI-driven bull market, climbed from roughly $11 in October 2022 to trade over $180 today. Nvidia's stock gains of 1,438% were driven by widespread AI adoption and its GPU dominance driving enterprise spending.

Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR also rode the AI and data analytics wave to a tremendous 2,160% rally over the past three years. The rally stems from surging demand for Palantir's AI-driven data analytics and expanding government and commercial contracts.

Vertiv Holdings, LLC VRT shares surged 1,220% on the back of strong demand for data center infrastructure, specifically cooling and power management products needed for AI and cloud computing.

Commercial space company Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB) stock has climbed 1,094% on multiple successful launches and growing excitement around space exploration and technology.

Fintech And Crypto

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD has notched more than 1,000% returns due in part to aggressive business moves like a billion-dollar stock buyback and the acquisition of Bitstamp.

Carvana Co. CVNA also became a market darling as its used car e-commerce rebounded sharply.

Strategy, Inc. MSTR stock has become closely correlated to the performance of Bitcoin BTC/USD and has soared by more than 1,000% since late 2022. The company now sits on over 590,000 Bitcoin, making it the most prominent publicly traded Bitcoin proxy.

Other Notable 10-Baggers

The list is rounded out by names such as Applovin Corp. APP, Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT and FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI which have also delivered enormous shareholder value.

Broader Market Impact

These "10-baggers" reflect broader shifts in risk appetite, conviction in next-gen technologies and investors' willingness to chase narratives that once would have been considered too speculative.

However, such rapid gains rarely last — stocks up over 1,000% usually face big corrections. The outsized returns highlight both the excitement and the risks of the AI boom bull market.

