Quantum computing stocks have boomed in 2025, and a new catalyst is adding fuel to the fire: The Trump administration is looking to bolster the industry in the name of national security.

Possible Executive Actions

The White House is signaling to industry leaders and allies that it may expand its efforts around quantum computing in order to strengthen U.S. defenses against future cyberattacks.

According to CyberScopp, President Donald Trump is considering steps including executive orders, creating a national strategy comparable to the AI Action Plan released earlier this year and pushing federal agencies to speed up timelines for adopting post-quantum security measures.

While no timeline is set, there is growing interest inside the White House to move quickly, with some insiders expecting imminent announcements—and investors are all over it.

Quantum Stocks

The sector’s big-name stocks saw substantial gains last week following the report indicating that Trump is preparing executive actions to boost the sector:

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT shares jumped over 26%

shares jumped over 26% Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI rose 16%

rose 16% D-Wave Quantum gained 13.6%, and

gained 13.6%, and IonQ Inc. IONQ was up 5.7% on Friday.

The stocks pulled back slightly on Monday morning. Still, the rally could resume if the White House moves forward with its anticipated executive orders.

