Quantum Computing Stock (QUBT) Declines Over 12% In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On?

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT fell 12.25% following the company’s completion of an oversubscribed private placement, raising a substantial $500 million.

QUBT Secures $500 Million Via Oversubscribed Private Placement

QUBT has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors. The agreements are for the purchase and sale of 26,867,276 shares of common stock in an oversubscribed private placement priced at the market under Nasdaq rules.

The private placement is projected to raise approximately $500 million in gross proceeds, prior to deducting offering-related expenses. The offering is expected to close around September 24, 2025, contingent upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Proceeds from this offering will be used to fast-track QCI's commercialization initiatives, pursue strategic acquisitions, grow its sales and engineering teams, and cover general corporate needs. The move is expected to bolster the company's financial position and support its long-term growth strategy.

Analysts Signal ‘Q-Day' Hype, Criticism Grows

The quantum computing industry is bracing for a potential “Q-Day” when quantum computers could break through existing encryption barriers.

This has led to a boom in quantum stocks, with companies like IonQ Inc. IONQ making significant acquisitions and joining government initiatives.

However, the industry also faces criticism, with Martin Shkreli amplifying concerns about the viability of D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s QBTS technology as a potential "dead-end."

During President Donald Trump's visit to the U.K., the United States and the United Kingdom are expected to sign a significant technology pact.

The agreement will focus on cooperation in fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications, and quantum computing, with the goal of deepening collaboration between the two nations' major tech sectors, Reuters reported.





Quantum Computing Inc. holds a momentum rating of 99.89% and a growth rating of 31.48%, according to Benzinga's Proprietary Edge Rankings. Check the detailed report here.

