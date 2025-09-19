Nukkleus Inc. NUKK shares surged Friday after the company announced a definitive agreement for a committed $250 million equity line with existing shareholder Esousa Holding Group.

The flexible, long-term financing is a strategic move to accelerate Nukkleus’s expansion into next-generation defense technologies, including AI-enabled navigation, integrated national security and military systems, and advanced drone platforms.

Management said the structure gives the company control over when and how much capital it draws, aligning funding with deal timing and program milestones.

Under the pact, Nukkleus may sell up to $250 million of common stock to Esousa over a 36-month window at the company’s discretion, subject to customary conditions and volume caps generally limited to 20% of trading volume during the relevant period.

The arrangement functions as a committed capital facility rather than an immediate issuance.

Nukkleus cannot access the equity line until a registration statement covering the resale of the underlying shares is filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company said any offering under the facility will be made pursuant to that registration statement and applicable securities laws.

Management framed the equity line as a complement to its recently disclosed $10 million capital raise and an enabler for a “robust” mergers and acquisitions pipeline.

Over recent months, Nukkleus has announced transactions intended to deepen exposure to high-value segments of the aerospace and defense market.

Menny Shalom, CEO of Nukkleus, said, “Nukkleus is committed to building a leading platform at the intersection of advanced aerospace technologies and next-generation defense solutions.”

“This $250 million facility, which follows the company’s recently announced $10 million capital raise, provides us with the necessary flexible resources to move quickly on accretive opportunities that expand our capabilities and global footprint,” Shalom added.

The company emphasized that the equity line is discretionary, providing optionality to align capital deployment with integration of recent acquisitions and pursuit of future targets.

Price Action: NUKK shares were trading higher by 4.75% to $6.065 at last check Friday.

