Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Explode In September

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Boston Scientific Corp BSX

On Sept. 8, Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman upgraded Boston Scientific from Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $118 to $125. The company's stock fell around 5% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $80.64.

RSI Value: 27.3

27.3 BSX Price Action: Shares of Boston Scientific fell 0.3% to close at $98.23 on Thursday.

aTyr Pharma Inc ATYR

On Sept. 15, aTyr Pharma announced topline results from its Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis did not meet its primary endpoint. The company's stock fell around 80% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.97.

RSI Value: 22.6

22.6 ATYR Price Action: Shares of aTyr Pharma gained 2.4% to close at $1.05 on Thursday.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc RVPH

On Sept. 18, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings announced the pricing of $9 million public offering. The company's stock fell around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.30.

RSI Value: 24.5

24.5 RVPH Price Action: Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals gained 3.7% to close at $0.42 on Thursday.

