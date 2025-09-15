Actor Wears 'Black Tie Scrubs' At Emmy Awards To Honor Health Care Workers: Why Figs Shares Are Trading Higher

Award shows for television, like the Emmys, can provide a boost for streaming and media companies as viewers flock to watch the top-honored series. On Monday, shares of an apparel company traded higher thanks to a key win.

What Happened: Health care apparel company Figs Inc FIGS, known for making scrubs for workers in the health care sector, is far from the company that people would have expected to get a boost Monday from the Emmy Awards.

Actor Noah Wyle took home the Emmy Award for best actor for his role in the medical drama "The Pitt," which is a series on Max, the streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.

For the 77th Emmy Awards, Figs and Wyle helped make fashion history with the actor wearing the "first-ever tuxedo designed by a scrubwear company."

The custom black-tie scrubs were designed in Midnight Blue and feature the words "Awesome Human" embroidered on the inner collar. The outfit was a partnership to pay tribute to health care workers, according to the company.

"Tonight, Noah is proving that the healthcare community deserves a seat at every table, including television's biggest night," Figs CEO Trina Spear said.

The one-of-a-kind Figs tuxedo celebrates the company's brand slogan, "Awesome Humans Wear FIGS." The black-tie tuxedo is not planned to be sold commercially at this time.

"We thank Noah for championing healthcare workers and their stories through his art."

While he plays a medical professional on television, and previously did on the hit show "ER," Wyle has also spoken on behalf of health care professionals on Capitol Hill earlier this year to lobby for worker legislation.

Why It's Important: While Figs has no plans to sell black tie scrubs, the outfit and Wyle's win likely brought extra exposure to the company that went public in 2021.

Wyle took home his first acting Emmy Award on Sunday night for his role in "The Pitt," which comes 26 years after he was last nominated for his role in "ER." Wyle was nominated for five consecutive years for his role on "ER.”

During his acceptance speech, Wyle dedicated the win to ER workers.

"And most of all, if anybody is going on shift tonight or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you," Wyle said.

"The Pitt' was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards and won five trophies, including Wyle's acting win, best supporting actress for Katherine LaNasa and best drama series.

LaNasa also thanked nurses for their inspiration for her role in the series.

Series creator and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill also paid tribute to health care workers during the show's best drama series win.

"I want to dedicate this on behalf of everyone, to all the healthcare workers, frontline first responders," Gemmill said. "Respect them, protect them, trust them."

"The Pitt" has been renewed for a second season, currently slated to hit Max in January 2026.

FIGS Price Action: Figs shares are up 3.6% to $7.34 on Monday, setting new 52-week highs of $7.42 during the intraday session. Fig shares are up 18.5% year-to-date in 2025, while the stock is down 78% over the past five years.

