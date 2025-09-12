Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. AGAE stock skyrocketed after the company announced it had added Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD to its treasury holdings, marking its first direct investment in cryptocurrency.

The move reflects AGAE's strategy to diversify its balance sheet while advancing blockchain and Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization initiatives.

The step highlights AGAE's conviction that digital assets will play a central role in entertainment and finance. The company is integrating crypto into its ecosystem while preparing for stablecoin and utility token launches to boost engagement and liquidity.

Second-Quarter Performance

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, AGAE reported total revenue of about $1.9 million, down roughly 27% from $2.6 million a year earlier. Net loss widened to $4.8 million, compared with a $3.9 million loss in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $2.1 million, up from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The company closed the quarter with around $60 million in cash and short-term investments.

CEO Yangyang (James) Li said cryptocurrency will serve as both a store of value and a building block for the company's digital expansion. The move mirrors a growing corporate trend, with more companies incorporating crypto into their treasuries as adoption accelerates and regulatory clarity improves.

In-person revenue increased due to more arena-based events, while casual mobile gaming declined, driven by broader market contraction. Working capital stood at $44.9 million, giving the company resources to fund its strategic pivot toward digital assets.

Broader market access is available through funds such as Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK and Global X FinTech ETF FINX.

Price Action: AGAE shares are trading higher by 85.49% to $1.69 at last check Friday.

