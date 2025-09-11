UWMC Stock Climbs As Inflation And Jobless Claims Fuel Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Shares of UWM Holdings Corp UWMC are trading higher Thursday afternoon. The move comes as investors digest a mixed bag of economic data that points towards a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

What To Know: This morning’s economic releases showed a surprising jump in jobless claims to 263,000, the highest level since 2021, signaling a potential cooling in the labor market. Simultaneously, the Consumer Price Index for August rose 2.9% year-over-year, with a monthly increase of 0.4%, exceeding expectations and indicating persistent inflationary pressures.

This stagflationary environment puts the Federal Reserve in a difficult position. However, the weakening labor market is leading to widespread expectations of a 25-basis-point interest rate reduction next week. For a major mortgage lender like UWMC, lower rates could stimulate borrowing and refinancing, improving the outlook for the housing market.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reinforcing the stock’s positive performance, Benzinga Edge data shows a bullish price trend for UWMC across short, medium and long-term timeframes.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, UWMC shares are trading higher by 1.84% to $6.92 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.25 and a 52-week low of $3.80.

