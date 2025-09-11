Thursday's economic releases revealed an unusual mix of rising prices and a spike in jobless claims — a toxic cocktail that thrusts the U.S. economy into a stagflationary environment and places the Federal Reserve in one of the toughest positions a central bank can face.

In August 2025, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% from a year earlier, matching expectations but marking the highest level since January.

On a monthly basis, inflation accelerated to 0.4% from July's 0.2%, overshooting forecasts for a 0.3% increase. Excluding volatile food and energy categories, core CPI held steady at 3.1% year-over-year — exactly in line with expectations but still uncomfortably above the Fed's 2% goal. Core prices rose 0.3% month-over-month.

Shelter costs were the largest contributor, climbing 0.4% in August. Food prices rose 0.5% overall, driven by a 0.6% increase in groceries and a 0.3% gain in dining out. Energy prices advanced 0.7%, led by a 1.9% jump in gasoline.

Jobless Claims Jump to Highest Since 2021

Labor market signals are flashing red. After August's payroll report showed near-stagnant job creation and unemployment rising to 4.3%, the Department of Labor's weekly claims confirmed the cooling trend.

For the week ending Sept. 6, initial jobless claims surged from 236,000 to 263,000, not only far above estimates of 235,000 but also the highest reading since October 2021.

Continuing claims — a measure of people remaining on benefits for more than a month — held steady at 1.94 million, just below the forecast of 1.95 million.

Fed Caught Between Inflation and Employment

The Fed now faces an exceptionally delicate balancing act, as its dual mandate — price stability and maximum employment — is being pulled in opposite directions.

Inflation remains too high, typically requiring tighter policy. Yet a weakening labor market points toward the need for interest rate cuts.

The central bank is all but certain to deliver a 25-basis-point reduction next week, lowering the federal funds rate to a range of 4.00%–4.25%.

What happens after that, however, remains uncertain, hinging on the trajectory of inflation and jobs data.

Wall Street Retreats From Record Highs

U.S. stocks pulled back from Wednesday's record highs following the economic releases, with futures pointing lower in premarket trading.

Futures on the S&P 500 traded flat at 6,542 points. Unchanged were also the Dow Jones and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100.

The dollar held steady, while Treasury yields declined. The benchmark 10-year note touched 4.0%, its lowest level since April 7, 2025.

The popular iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT is up nearly 4% month-to-date, on track for its best month since February.

