Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Is Trading Higher: What's Going On?

Shares of Rocket Companies Inc RKT are trading higher Thursday morning as new economic data fueled investor bets on an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Additionally, Rocket earlier announced the company and the Bank of Montreal extended and expanded the existing Master Repurchase Agreement.

What To Know: The move came after fresh reports showed a surprising jump in both inflation and jobless claims. The Consumer Price Index for August rose 2.9% year-over-year, the highest since January, while initial jobless claims surged to 263,000, a peak not seen since late 2021. This combination of rising prices and a weakening labor market is increasing pressure on the Fed to stimulate the economy.

Market sentiment could now anticipate a potential 25-basis-point rate reduction at the central bank’s next meeting. For a mortgage giant like Rocket, lower interest rates are a significant boon.

The prospect of cheaper borrowing costs could reignite both the home purchase and refinancing markets, directly benefiting the company's loan origination volume. Investors are bidding up the stock Wednesday in anticipation of this more favorable lending environment.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The stock’s rally is further supported by strong technicals, as reflected in its Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 79.09.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, RKT shares are trading higher by 5.15% to $21.98 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.08 and a 52-week low of $10.06.

