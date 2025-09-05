Robinhood Stock Falls As Dismal Jobs Report Sparks Financial Sector Sell-Off

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower Friday afternoon amid a broad retreat among banking and financial services stocks. The sell-off was triggered by a surprisingly weak August jobs report, which has amplified investor concerns about a potential economic slowdown.

What To Know: The U.S. economy added a meager 22,000 nonfarm payrolls last month, falling dramatically short of expectations and marking the slowest pace of hiring since 2020. The report also included downward revisions for June and July, signaling a rapidly cooling labor market.

In response, cyclical sectors such as financials came under significant pressure. While the poor data solidifies expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this month, fears that a slowing economy could reduce trading activity and investor engagement are weighing heavily on sentiment for brokerage platforms like Robinhood.

The broader S&P 500 and Dow Jones also pulled back from record highs amid the economic jitters, reflecting widespread market weakness late Friday.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the day’s decline, Benzinga Edge stock rankings indicate Robinhood has an exceptionally high momentum score of 98.61.

HOOD Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Robinhood shares are trading lower by 2.07% to $100.78 on Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $117.70 and a 52-week low of $18.71.

