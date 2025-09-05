ExxonMobil XOM stock is trading lower on Friday after reports indicating the company plans to sell parts of its European chemical business. The industry struggles with U.S. tariffs, high energy costs, and growing competition from China.

The company has been steadily reducing its European footprint, often clashing with Brussels over regulatory policies, which it argues inflate energy costs and scare off investors.

The company already agreed to sell its French chemical operations and controlling stake in Esso SAF to Canadian retailer North Atlantic’s French unit.

The U.S. petrochemical producer has held early talks with advisers about divestments that could bring in up to $1 billion, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Exxon is weighing sales of its plants in the U.K. and Belgium, including an ethylene facility in Fife, Scotland, and several Belgian production sites.

Benzinga reached out to ExxonMobil’s investor relations for comment on the story and is awaiting a response.

Executives also discussed shutting the plants entirely if buyers do not emerge.

Exxon stressed to the FT that a deal is not particular. However, the report highlights Western chemical makers’ challenges, including overcapacity, weaker demand, and low-cost Chinese exports, which are squeezing margins.

U.S. producers remain shielded by President Donald Trump’s planned 15% tariff on European chemical imports, which adds pressure on European rivals.

Other global players, including LyondellBasell LYB, are also scaling back in Europe.

Exxon Mobil stock gained just over 2% year-to-date. It failed to reach revenue consensus estimates in at least two of the last three quarters (or the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025).

In August, Exxon Mobil reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $7.1 billion, or $1.64 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.47. Revenue reached $81.51 billion, above the $79.34 billion consensus.

The company delivered its strongest second-quarter upstream production since the Exxon-Mobil merger, pumping 4.6 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, a 13% jump from the first half of 2024. This was fueled by the Pioneer Natural Resources acquisition and record Permian Basin output.

Strategic projects advanced this quarter, including the Singapore Resid Upgrade, the Fawley Hydrofiner in the U.K., and Canada’s Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, all expected to add over $3 billion in earnings power by 2026.

Price Action: At last check Friday, XOM shares were trading lower by 2.51% to $109.58.

