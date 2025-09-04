Credo Revenue Forecast Jumps 120%, Analyst Expects Hyperscaler Demand To Drive Growth

Credo Technology CRDO expects fiscal 2026 revenue to jump roughly 120% year-over-year, fueled by strong demand from hyperscaler customers and adoption of its AEC products.

Analyst N. Quinn Bolton noted that client diversification, growth in optical DSPs, and PCIe retimer traction support Credo's long-term growth. Bolton kept a Buy rating and lifted the price target from $85 to $150.

Bolton raised Credo's fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and highlighted strong performance across its hyperscaler customers and Active Electrical Cables (AEC) product line. He lifted his rating assumptions after the company's results and guidance topped expectations and also raised his price forecast.

The company, which develops high-speed connectivity solutions for Ethernet and PCIe applications, guided second-quarter of fiscal 2026 revenue to $235 million at the midpoint (+5.3% Q/Q, +226% Y/Y). That’s well ahead of Needham's $200 million estimate.

Adjusted EPS should land at 49 cents at the midpoint, above Bolton's estimate of 37 cents. Bolton emphasized that stronger-than-expected revenue, AEC expansion, and improving margins validate Credo's growth story.

Bolton raised Credo's fiscal 2026 revenue estimate to $964 million (+121% Y/Y) and fiscal 2027 to $1.25 billion (+30% Y/Y), citing strong contributions from major customers.

AEC products remain the main growth driver, supported by multiple hyperscalers, while gains in optical DSPs and PCIe retimers further broaden the company's expansion opportunities.

Price Action: CRDO stock is up 9.54% at $136.60 at last check on Thursday.

