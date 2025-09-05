Opendoor sign outside a home
September 5, 2025 12:48 PM 2 min read

Opendoor Attacked By Short Seller—Stock Pops Anyway

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Citron Research, led by famed short-seller Andrew Left, targeted Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN in a social media post on Friday. Opendoor investors shrugged off the attack, and the stock climbed. 

Citron called Opendoor a "stock promo and a science project in how to burn money" while promoting its more favorable view on loanDepot, Inc. LDI

Read Next: Joby’s 38% Stock Plunge Is Ugly—But The Pentagon Might Be Interested

Citron continued bashing Opendoor's business model, saying: 

"OPEN offers many ways to lose:

– No way to capitalize on AI to scale margins or defend share.

– Housing is low margin — a 1–2% swing wipes out profits.

– Capital heavy — billions tied up in inventory with no guarantee of resale.

– Competition — Zillow already tried & failed at this model.

– And with its cash burn, expect massive dilution soon.

The business model is not broken….it has never worked."

Opendoor investors largely brushed off the comments as OPEN shares dipped initially, but rebounded quickly. 

The stock was up by more than 8% on very heavy trading volume Friday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The retail investor-led rally has driven Opendoor stock up by more than 420% over the past six months. 

LoanDepot shares also rallied following Friday's posts from Citron Research stating the market is pricing LDI like a "busted originator," ignoring its valuable mortgage servicing division. 

The firm placed a $5 per share valuation on that division alone, more than double the stock's recent trading price. 

OPEN Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Opendoor shares were up 8.27% at $6.45 at the time of publication Friday. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

OPEN Logo
OPENOpendoor Technologies Inc
$6.417.55%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.32
Growth
10.50
Quality
N/A
Value
63.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LDI Logo
LDIloanDepot Inc
$2.6214.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved