What's Going On With Amazon Stock Thursday?

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares closed higher on Thursday afternoon after the company announced a deal with JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Under the agreement, Amazon's Blue Origin unit will provide satellite internet to JetBlue aircraft, a project Kuiper partnership that could boost in-flight Wi-Fi.

This positive news comes despite a reported slowdown in U.S. Prime membership sign-ups during the company's extended Prime Day event. While the company delivered record sales, the number of new Prime sign-ups fell short of internal goals by 193,000.

Additionally, the stock's performance is being boosted by its advancements in the AI space. Amazon is reportedly developing an AI-powered workspace software called Quick Suite to compete with other tech giants like Google and Microsoft in the generative AI market.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, Amazon stock demonstrates a standout quality with an impressive Growth score of 92.26.

AMZN Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amazon shares closed Thursday up 4.29% to $235.18. The stock has a 52-week high of $242.52 and a 52-week low of $161.43.

Image: Shutterstock