Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is gearing up to reportedly launch a new AI-powered workspace software, Quick Suite, that will enable businesses to make faster and more informed decisions.

Quick Suite Aims To Boost AWS Role In AI Automation

Amazon is developing Quick Suite, an AI-powered workspace software that will allow businesses to make better decisions, Business Insider reported. The software is built to integrate AI agents for business insights, advanced research, and automation within one unified platform.

Quick Suite is currently being tested by several companies and Amazon has also invited its employees to participate in an internal beta test. The software is expected to position Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a more aggressive competitor in the AI-driven automation market.

Amazon has rolled out Quick Suite to a "select group of beta testers" and provided a "private preview" to over 50 companies, though the official launch date remains unannounced. According to one document, early adopters include BMW, Intuit INTU, and Koch Industries.

Amazon Joins AI Agent Race As Walmart Ramps Up Rivalry

Amazon’s move to enter the AI agent race comes at a time when other tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce are also investing heavily in this space. The AI agent market is seen as the next frontier in generative AI, with companies racing to be the main providers of agentic tools.

The e-commerce giant also faces a potential threat from Walmart’s AI Super Agents. Walmart is quietly rewriting the retail playbook with AI “super agents” and digital twins — tools built to streamline operations and reshape the shopping experience. Against Amazon’s steadily expanding AI portfolio, Walmart’s bold ecosystem pivot may catch the e-commerce giant off guard.

Notably, in June, Amazon launched a new team within its consumer R&D division to focus on agentic artificial intelligence. This new team, operating out of Lab126, Amazon’s secretive Silicon Valley unit, was tasked with boosting robotics and enhancing user interactions.

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings place Amazon in the 72nd percentile for momentum and the 92nd percentile for growth, reflecting its strong performance in both areas. Check the detailed report here.

