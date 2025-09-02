What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock?

Shares of Lucid Group Inc LCID are falling Tuesday as the electric vehicle maker begins trading on a split-adjusted basis. The company's 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which was approved by stockholders on August 18, became effective after the market closed on Friday.

What To Know: The action consolidates every ten pre-split shares into one new share, a move designed to lift the company's per-share price. As a result, the number of outstanding shares has been reduced from approximately 3.07 billion to about 307.3 million, with total authorized shares cut from 15 billion to 1.5 billion.

This move comes at a challenging time for Lucid. The stock has dropped over 30% year-to-date, amplified by a recent second-quarter earnings report that failed to meet analyst expectations.

Further dampening sentiment, the company recently lowered its 2025 production guidance, now targeting just 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles for the year.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting Tuesday’s downturn, Benzinga’s Edge stock rankings show LCID has a very weak Momentum score of 12.25.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LCID shares are trading lower by 4.4% to $18.93 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $42.85 and a 52-week low of $17.36.

