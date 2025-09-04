Tesla Gets Some Good News In China Finally: Wholesale Sales Up 22.6%

Tesla Inc TSLA has struggled with demand in 2025 in many places around the world, including the large Chinese market. The electric vehicle company may have some good news to smile about with a new report showing an August rebound.

What Happened: In the highly competitive electric vehicle market in China, Tesla has watched sales fall on a year-over-year basis.

A new report from CNEVPOST shows Tesla's wholesale sales, 83,192, were up 22.6% quarter-over-quarter in August. While the figure was up on a quarter-over-quarter basis, wholesale sales were down 4.0% year-over-year.

While sales were down year-over-year, CEO Elon Musk has plenty to smile about with the latest figures. It’s Tesla's best month in 2025, as reported by Teslarati.

The figure also marks a sharp improvement on the 67,866 units sold in July.

Wholesale sales include domestic sales and vehicles exported to other regions.

While Tesla sales in China have struggled, the strong wholesale sales could signal strength in other parts of the world and the strong production capabilities of Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai.

Likely helping Tesla in China is the recent launch of the Model Y SUV 6-Seater. A new report said Tesla has had 120,000 orders of this vehicle model since launch, averaging 10,000 orders per day.

Why It's Important: The good news for Tesla in China comes at a great time with a recent report highlighting the country's growing market share for electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles make up 51% of new vehicle sales in China year-to-date with five straight months of market share over 50% according to a new report.

Battery-powered electric vehicles, like those produced by Tesla, represent 31% of vehicle market share in China year-to-date.

China is the largest electric vehicle market in the world, with over 12 million units produced in 2024. The majority of the vehicles produced in China in 2024 were sold domestically with over one million also sold to other countries.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock is down 0.2% to $333.41 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $210.56 to $488.54. Tesla stock is down 12.1% year-to-date in 2025.

