September 4, 2025

Looking For The Next Opendoor? Try These 5 Stocks Eric Jackson Holds

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Eric Jackson, founder of EMJ Capital, is known for his bullish view on Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN which he has targeted as a potential “100-bagger,” projecting targets as high as $82 per share. 

Jackson also has a set of other high-conviction stocks that he lists as "longs" in his social media profile. 

Here's a look at what other stocks Jackson is holding. 

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF – ETHA

Jackson says he holds iShares Ethereum Trust ETF ETHA, a spot exchange-traded fund managed by BlackRock that tracks the price of Ethereum ETH/USD, to benefit from the expanding institutionalization of crypto assets. 

He sees the sector as disruptive and primed for exponential growth as blockchain adoption grows.

IREN Ltd. – IREN 

IREN Ltd. IREN is a power and infrastructure provider in the Bitcoin BTC/USD mining and AI sectors. 

Jackson predicts it is poised for high growth, labeling IREN, and Cipher Mining, Inc. CIFR, as potential “10-baggers” over the next year due to crypto infrastructure demand and operational improvements.

Cipher Mining – CIFR

Like IREN, Cipher is a pure play on the Bitcoin mining boom. Jackson's position is rooted in crypto tailwinds and what he describes as significant undervaluation relative to cryptocurrency's growth prospects.

BTQ Technologies – BTQQF 

BTQ Technologies, Inc. BTQQF involved in post-quantum cryptography as it applies to blockchain and related technologies, fits into Jackson's portfolio of blockchain technologies with asymmetric payoff potential.

He believes quantum innovation is still under the radar, but could see dramatic upside.

Defi Technologies – DEFT

Defi Technologies, Inc. DEFT creates exchange-traded products that mirror the performance of individual DeFi protocols and invests in companies and projects across the DeFi sector. 

Jackson's inclusion of this name with his highest-conviction stocks implies that he sees it as similarly mispriced and positioned for transformational gains.

Investing Philosophy

Jackson's "longs" reflect his interest in crypto and blockchain technologies and his quest for “100-baggers” in what he sees as mispriced assets with clear catalysts and turnaround potential.

He has advised retail investors to embrace volatility and to hold through drawdowns and avoid frequent trading, which he sees as counterproductive to capturing outsized gains. 

